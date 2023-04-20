BitTorrent-New 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $117.41 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $625.44 million and approximately $117.41 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009605 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003793 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003663 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004455 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001073 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003662 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002615 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001158 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
