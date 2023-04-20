BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Cap of $654.80 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 13% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $654.80 million and approximately $97.68 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004478 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003598 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001115 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $10,640,682.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

