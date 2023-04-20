Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 993,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $458,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 282,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 74,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,532. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

