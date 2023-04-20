Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 993,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $458,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Blackbaud
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 282,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackbaud Stock Down 0.6 %
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.