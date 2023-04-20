BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Down 11.7% in March

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,764 shares of company stock worth $4,860,815. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $695.24. 347,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,899. The company’s 50 day moving average is $674.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

