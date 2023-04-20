BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Position Cut by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,476,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $49.58 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

