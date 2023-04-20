Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.07.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

BE stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,424 shares of company stock worth $6,262,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 572,895 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

