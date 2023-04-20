BMO Capital Markets Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $51.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

SYF stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $133,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

