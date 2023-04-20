BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.15 and last traded at C$22.10. 22,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 25,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.05.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.79.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.