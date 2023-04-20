BNB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $851.02 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. BNB has a market cap of $50.52 billion and approximately $851.02 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $324.16 or 0.01122467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,845,901 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,865,179.2369389. The last known price of BNB is 340.79445897 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1268 active market(s) with $711,568,417.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.