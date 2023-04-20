BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading Up 0%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $49.02. Approximately 1,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.23% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

