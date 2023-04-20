BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

BHKLY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $64.26. 4,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.