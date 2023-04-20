BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 3,104 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FDL stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.