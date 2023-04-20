BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.65 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.