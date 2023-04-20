BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $84.68 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

