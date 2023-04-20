BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $167,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 19.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemours Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of CC opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.