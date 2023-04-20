BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after acquiring an additional 828,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.0 %

CTVA opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

