BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $55,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2,927.3% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Yum China by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Yum China by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 577,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum China Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of YUMC opened at $63.95 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.