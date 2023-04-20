BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Argus lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.78 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

