BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $103.62 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.