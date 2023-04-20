BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,268 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

