BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $215.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average of $234.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

