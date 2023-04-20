Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bonso Electronics International Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:BNSO traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $3.14. 1,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. Bonso Electronics International has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International, Inc is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

