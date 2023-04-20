Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Borqs Technologies by 942.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 350,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,202,440 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Borqs Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Borqs Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 290,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,344. Borqs Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.