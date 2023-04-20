Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.96

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 16543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Brambles Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.2177 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.