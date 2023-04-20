Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 2,930,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $759.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 245.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

