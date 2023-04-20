Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 2,930,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $759.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
Read More
