Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRID opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.31. Bridgford Foods has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.

