Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,613 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Brighthouse Financial worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.72. 151,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,148. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

