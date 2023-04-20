Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 549,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,682,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,779,000 after purchasing an additional 206,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

