Brokers Set Expectations for Brunswick Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BC opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

