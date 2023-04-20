Brokers Set Expectations for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,582,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,460,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,257,000 after purchasing an additional 311,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

