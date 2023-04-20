Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08.

Insider Activity

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 112,868 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

