Bruce Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morphic alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $400,900.00.

Morphic Price Performance

MORF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. 309,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,278. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 64.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.