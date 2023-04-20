BTIG Research Boosts Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $105.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.57.

Shares of ESTA opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.01. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $93.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. Research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $254,183.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,364.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 162,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 149,925 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,045 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

