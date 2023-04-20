Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.57

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.57 and traded as high as $26.39. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 425,725 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $546,651.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $546,651.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 485,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the period.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

