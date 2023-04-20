Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,945.56

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,945.56 ($36.45) and traded as high as GBX 3,160 ($39.10). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,143 ($38.89), with a volume of 233,976 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($37.87) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.03) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.65) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.22) to GBX 3,375 ($41.76) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,955.83 ($36.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,224.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,025.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,946.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 4,468.09%.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.15), for a total value of £147,368.18 ($182,363.79). In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.15), for a total value of £147,368.18 ($182,363.79). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,066 ($37.94), for a total transaction of £653,272.62 ($808,405.67). Insiders have sold a total of 81,898 shares of company stock worth $249,954,592 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

