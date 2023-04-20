Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $237,378.79

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and $237,378.79 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Platform Tomato Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

