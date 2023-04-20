Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 35.5% in March

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,400 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 465,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Caesarstone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after buying an additional 156,106 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,154,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 686,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

CSTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of CSTE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Caesarstone had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

