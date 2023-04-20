California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of California BanCorp from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California BanCorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.31. 10,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,692. California BanCorp has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $152.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. California BanCorp had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking; savings and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; treasury and cash management services; foreign exchange services; commercial and industrial loans; asset-based loans; loans to dental and veterinary professionals; commercial real estate loans; residential and commercial construction and development loans; online banking; and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

