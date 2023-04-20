Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up to $48.47

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.47, but opened at $53.50. Calix shares last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 677,299 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Calix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28.

Insider Activity

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also

