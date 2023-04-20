Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 5,102 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Air Lease worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,226,000 after purchasing an additional 169,304 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,354 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

