Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,645 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $207.01 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.69 and its 200 day moving average is $186.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

