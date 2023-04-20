Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAN opened at $79.50 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $98.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

