Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 24,168 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,168 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

