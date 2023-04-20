Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 3,568 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Forward Air by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 31,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average is $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

