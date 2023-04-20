Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 605 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after buying an additional 738,910 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 528,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after buying an additional 493,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,359,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

