Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

CPT stock opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

