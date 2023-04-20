Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.
Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
CPT stock opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
