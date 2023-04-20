Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Up 10.5% in March

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $172.34.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $333,911,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,956,000 after purchasing an additional 949,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after acquiring an additional 594,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

