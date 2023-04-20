Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.18. 147,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

