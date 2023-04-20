Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 235

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 235 ($2.91) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 230 ($2.85) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 253 ($3.13).

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

CNE stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.03) on Monday. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 191.37 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.26). The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £771.92 million, a P/E ratio of 178.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.