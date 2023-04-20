Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,983,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,801,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CDPYF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $42.11.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.0878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

