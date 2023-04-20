Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,983,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,801,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.0 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on CDPYF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $42.11.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.
